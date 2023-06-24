The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .315.

Lewis enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .444 with two homers.

Lewis has had a hit in 14 of 20 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (40.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (15.0%).

He has scored a run in nine of 20 games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 .250 AVG .414 .283 OBP .414 .409 SLG .655 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 5 RBI 8 13/2 K/BB 8/0 1 SB 0

