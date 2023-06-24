Rory McIlroy will be in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on McIlroy at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Rory McIlroy Insights

McIlroy has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in five of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

McIlroy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

In his past five events, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in each of his past four tournaments.

McIlroy has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 13 -9 275 2 13 5 9 $27M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

McIlroy has a top-20 finish in each of his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

McIlroy made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

The most recent time McIlroy played this event was in 2022, and he finished 19th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,367 yards, 515 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 97th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, McIlroy was better than 85% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

McIlroy carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, McIlroy had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.6).

McIlroy's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that last competition, McIlroy had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

McIlroy ended the U.S. Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, McIlroy outperformed the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+1000

