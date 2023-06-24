Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) matching up with the Houston Astros (41-35) at 7:15 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (3-1, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.66 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 62 times and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 17 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 8-9 in those contests.

The Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 396 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 17 Giants L 15-0 Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels W 2-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers June 21 @ Angels W 2-0 Brusdar Graterol vs - June 23 Astros W 3-2 Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France June 24 Astros - Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold June 28 @ Rockies - TBA vs Kyle Freeland June 29 @ Rockies - Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson June 30 @ Royals - Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles

Astros Schedule