Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .258 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 43 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (7.0%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 43 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.304
|.322
|OBP
|.426
|.382
|SLG
|.429
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|24/11
|K/BB
|17/8
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.59, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
