How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Andy Ibanez and Carlos Correa hit the field when the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins meet on Friday at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Tigers Prediction
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 98 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .401.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.
- Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (328 total).
- The Twins' .310 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.69 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.181).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kenta Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, April 26 against the New York Yankees, when he threw three innings, allowing 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Will Vest
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|AJ Smith-Shawver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.