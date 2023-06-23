Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (38-38) and Detroit Tigers (32-41) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (0-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-7) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 29, or 61.7%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 23-16, a 59% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Twins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 328 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule