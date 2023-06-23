Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (hitting .375 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .319 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Lewis enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .438 with one homer.
- In 68.4% of his 19 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (15.8%).
- He has scored in eight games this season (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|.250
|AVG
|.440
|.283
|OBP
|.440
|.409
|SLG
|.600
|3
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (1-7) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 6.82 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.82, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
