Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.315) and total hits (45) this season.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.6% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 of 58 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 23 .217 AVG .213 .279 OBP .366 .512 SLG .375 16 XBH 8 11 HR 2 22 RBI 5 43/9 K/BB 30/19 2 SB 4

