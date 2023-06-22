Thursday's game features the Minnesota Twins (37-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-36) facing off at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 22.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-4) for the Twins and Justin Garza (0-1) for the Red Sox.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 14-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 60% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 322 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.74).

Twins Schedule