Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .245 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with more than one hit seven times (17.9%).
  • He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (17.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.7%).
  • He has scored in 13 of 39 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.264 AVG .226
.400 OBP .328
.415 SLG .396
5 XBH 5
1 HR 2
2 RBI 8
20/9 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garza makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 12 times this season.
  • Over his 12 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .204 against him. He has a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
