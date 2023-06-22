Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza

Justin Garza TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .217 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (23.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (31.7%), including three multi-run games (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .217 AVG .217 .245 OBP .283 .425 SLG .410 10 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 40/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings