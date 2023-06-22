The Connecticut Sun (10-3) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (4-8) after victories in four road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-4.5) 158.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-4.5) 158.5 -200 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-5.5) 159.5 -220 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • The Lynx have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • Minnesota is 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.
  • So far this year, four out of the Lynx's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.