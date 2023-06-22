Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .264 with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (19.5%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (7.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (26.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|.227
|AVG
|.315
|.326
|OBP
|.439
|.387
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|23/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Garza will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old righty has 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 12 games this season, he has compiled a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .204 against him.
