Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .311 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 17 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (35.3%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.222
|AVG
|.440
|.263
|OBP
|.440
|.389
|SLG
|.600
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
