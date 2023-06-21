Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .192.

In 46.7% of his 45 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .231 AVG .163 .297 OBP .242 .415 SLG .360 6 XBH 7 3 HR 5 9 RBI 10 16/6 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings