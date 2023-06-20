The Minnesota Vikings have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 16th-ranked in the league as of July 2.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL by averaging 361.5 yards per game.

At home last year, the Vikings were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Jordan Hicks collected 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +6600 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

