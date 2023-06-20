The Boston Red Sox (38-35) ride a five-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Minnesota Twins (36-37), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-3) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-3) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Twins vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (4-3, 2.65 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (4-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 2.65, a 3.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .988.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.98 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.

So far this year, Crawford has not recorded a quality start.

Crawford is looking to record his third start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

