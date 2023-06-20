Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (36-37) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (38-35) at 7:40 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so expect a tight matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (4-3, 2.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.98 ERA).

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 15-14, a 51.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 313 (4.3 per game).

The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

