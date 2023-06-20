Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 52 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .410.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.7%).
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven in a run in 19 games this season (30.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.223
|AVG
|.213
|.298
|OBP
|.303
|.402
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Crawford (1-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
