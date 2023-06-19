How to Watch the Twins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Monday at Target Field against Pablo Lopez, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Red Sox Prediction
|Twins vs Red Sox Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 90 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .396.
- The Twins rank 25th in the majors with a .229 batting average.
- Minnesota is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (310 total).
- The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.59 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.170).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Lopez is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Lopez is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Will Vest
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|José De León
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Will Vest
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Kutter Crawford
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brayan Bello
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.