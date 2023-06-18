Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 306 (4.3 per game).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.56 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.165).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Varland is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Varland enters this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Houck 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello 6/23/2023 Tigers - Away Louie Varland Joey Wentz

