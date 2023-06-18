The Las Vegas Aces (9-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (2-7) on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Favorite: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) Over/Under: 169.5

Lynx vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 91 Lynx 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Lynx (+14.5)

Lynx (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (169.5)

Lynx vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 3-5-0.

The Lynx are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs this season.

Minnesota has seen four of its games hit the over.

The average total for Lynx games this season is 163.6 points, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Lynx Performance Insights

On offense, the Lynx are the third-worst team in the league (78.9 points per game). Defensively, they are third-worst (84.7 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.4 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (32.6).

In 2023, the Lynx are third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.7).

In 2023 the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and rank eighth in 3-point percentage (32.3%).

In 2023, the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and seventh in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Minnesota takes 31.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.3% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.7% are 2-pointers.

