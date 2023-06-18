Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .189.
- Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 44.0% of his games this season (22 of 50), with at least two hits five times (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (20.0%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in six of them (12.0%).
- In 18 games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.221
|AVG
|.155
|.355
|OBP
|.286
|.519
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
