Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (38 of 60), with multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).
  • Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.7% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 33
.210 AVG .213
.284 OBP .303
.400 SLG .417
12 XBH 14
3 HR 6
16 RBI 18
29/11 K/BB 36/17
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will look to Olson (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.