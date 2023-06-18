Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .295 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (38 of 60), with multiple hits 10 times (16.7%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.0%.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.210
|AVG
|.213
|.284
|OBP
|.303
|.400
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|29/11
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Olson (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
