Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 11 Vikings games last season went over the point total.
- Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Vikings posted eight wins at home last season and five away.
- When favored, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Jordan Hicks posted 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of June 17 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.