After the second round at the 2023 U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is currently atop the leaderboard (+333 to win).

U.S. Open Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 12:33 PM ET
  • Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

U.S. Open Best Odds to Win

Rickie Fowler

  • Tee Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +333

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 62 -8 10 2 1st
Round 2 68 -2 8 6 14th

Rory McIlroy

  • Tee Time: 6:29 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +800

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -5 6 1 5th
Round 2 67 -3 7 4 4th

Xander Schauffele

  • Tee Time: 6:29 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +400

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 62 -8 8 0 1st
Round 2 70 E 4 4 34th

Wyndham Clark

  • Tee Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Clark Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -6 7 3 3rd
Round 2 67 -3 4 1 4th

U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler 8th (-5) +650
Dustin Johnson 6th (-6) +1200
Harris English 5th (-7) +2000
Min Woo Lee 6th (-6) +2500
Cameron Smith 10th (-4) +3000
Tony Finau 11th (-3) +5000
Sam Bennett 8th (-5) +10000
Rickie Fowler 1st (-10) +2800
Viktor Hovland 19th (-1) +10000
Bryson DeChambeau 19th (-1) +15000

