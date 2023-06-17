The Green Bay Packers at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 17th defensively with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

The Packers posted five wins at home last year and three away.

Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

Dillon also had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Quay Walker delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +5000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +3500 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4500 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +5000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +5000

Odds are current as of June 17 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.