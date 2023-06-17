The field at the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California will feature Min Woo Lee. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,423-yard course from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Lee at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Min Woo Lee Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lee has finished under par four times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Lee has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Lee has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Lee has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 23 -2 281 0 6 0 1 $1.2M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Lee played this event was in 2022, and he finished 27th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year, while The Los Angeles Country Club is set for a longer 7,423 yards.

The courses that Lee has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,306 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 56th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.06).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lee shot better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Lee did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lee recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Lee's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

In that most recent tournament, Lee had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Lee finished the Charles Schwab Challenge carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Lee Odds to Win: +12500

