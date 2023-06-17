After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .270 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 22 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has had an RBI in 10 games this year (25.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 39 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 16 .269 AVG .271 .337 OBP .308 .423 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 24/5 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1

