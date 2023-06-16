Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Willi Castro (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .250 with seven doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- In 56.8% of his 44 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (22.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.242
|AVG
|.256
|.314
|OBP
|.301
|.468
|SLG
|.359
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|24/4
|K/BB
|24/2
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wentz (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 7.23 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
