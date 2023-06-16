On Friday, Willi Castro (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .250 with seven doubles, five home runs and six walks.

In 56.8% of his 44 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (22.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .242 AVG .256 .314 OBP .301 .468 SLG .359 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 5 24/4 K/BB 24/2 5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings