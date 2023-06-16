Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Tigers on June 16, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ryan Stats
- Joe Ryan (7-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Astros
|May. 30
|4.0
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Angels
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|9
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He's slashing .219/.304/.424 so far this season.
- Correa will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .215/.319/.435 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has put up 59 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .238/.324/.387 so far this year.
- Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 13 RBI (44 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .243/.338/.376 so far this year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.