Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins will take on Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Friday.

The Twins are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+180).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 - - - - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 26-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Minnesota has played in 69 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-35-5).

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-15 15-19 18-15 17-18 29-26 6-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.