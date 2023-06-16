The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.280 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .192.

Kepler has had a hit in 20 of 43 games this season (46.5%), including multiple hits seven times (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this season (30.2%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (14 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 24 .233 AVG .163 .294 OBP .242 .383 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 14/5 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings