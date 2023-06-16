The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.161 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Will Vest and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Will Vest

Will Vest TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .186.

In 42.9% of his 49 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this year (12 of 49), with two or more RBI six times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 18 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .216 AVG .155 .356 OBP .286 .514 SLG .423 11 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 31/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings