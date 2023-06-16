After making the semifinals at the French Open (before being eliminated by Novak Djokovic in his previous match), Carlos Alcaraz will start play in the cinch Championships versus Arthur Fils in the round of 32. With +225 odds, Alcaraz is the current favorite to take home the trophy from The Queen's Club.

Alcaraz at the 2023 cinch Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: The Queen's Club

The Queen's Club Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Alcaraz's Next Match

Alcaraz will face Fils in the round of 32 of the cinch Championships on Tuesday, June 20 at 8:20 AM ET.

Alcaraz is listed at -750 to win his next match against Fils.

Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +350

US Open odds to win: +250

cinch Championships odds to win: +225

Alcaraz Stats

In his most recent tournament, the French Open, Alcaraz was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 3-ranked Djokovic, 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.

Alcaraz has won five of his 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 59-12.

Alcaraz is 3-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

Alcaraz, over the past year, has played 71 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match.

In his four matches on a grass surface over the past year, Alcaraz has averaged 37.5 games.

Over the past year, Alcaraz has been victorious in 34.3% of his return games and 83.1% of his service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Alcaraz has won 90.4% of his games on serve and 18.2% on return.

