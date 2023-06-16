Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Alex Kirilloff (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Will Vest. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Will Vest
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .273.
- Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 21 of 35 games this year (60.0%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).
- In 35 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In nine games this year (25.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.232
|AVG
|.315
|.358
|OBP
|.439
|.393
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|16/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Vest (2-0) pitches for the Tigers to make his second start this season.
- His last time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without giving up a hit.
