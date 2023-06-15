Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ryan Jeffers (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .229 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (15 of 35), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.226
|.400
|OBP
|.328
|.395
|SLG
|.396
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|8
|18/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (3-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
