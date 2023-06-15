Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .270 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 21 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (26.3%), Farmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (44.7%), including three games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .270 AVG .271 .341 OBP .308 .432 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 23/5 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings