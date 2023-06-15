The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .305 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Correa is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Correa has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this year (64.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has an RBI in 19 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 31.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 33 .226 AVG .213 .308 OBP .303 .430 SLG .417 11 XBH 14 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings