Bailey Ober will toe the rubber for the Minnesota Twins (34-33) on Wednesday, June 14 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33), who will counter with Colin Rea. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Brewers are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Twins (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this game.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (3-3, 2.61 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (3-3, 4.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins and Brewers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Twins are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 38 times and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Twins have gone 7-4 (63.6%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 14 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Brewers had a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.