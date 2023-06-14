Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .318 with a double and two home runs.
- In 72.7% of his games this season (eight of 11), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.158
|AVG
|.440
|.158
|OBP
|.440
|.316
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|6/0
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Rea (3-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.47, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
