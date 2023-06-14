As of June 18 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 22nd in the league.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 17th, surrendering 336.5 yards per contest.

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

Green Bay put up a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +5000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +4000 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +3000 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +5000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +12500 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +5000

