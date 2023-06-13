The Minnesota Twins (33-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) clash on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a two-game series at Target Field.

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (3-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins' Lopez (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 13 games.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering two hits.

The 28-year-old has put together a 3.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .199 to opposing batters.

Burnes is looking to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Burnes will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.36), 16th in WHIP (1.082), and 36th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.