On Tuesday, June 13 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (33-33) host the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) at Target Field. Pablo Lopez will get the nod for the Twins, while Corbin Burnes will take the hill for the Brewers.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a 19-11 record (winning 63.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (48.3%) in those games.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+220) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

