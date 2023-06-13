Jack Eichel is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers play at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Chandler Stephenson has accumulated 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 2 0 2 3 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for Vegas.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Jun. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 2 1 3 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 29 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 10 1 1 2 6 vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2

