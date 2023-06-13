On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .304 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Correa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

In 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has had an RBI in 17 games this year (30.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 33 .224 AVG .213 .305 OBP .303 .388 SLG .417 9 XBH 14 2 HR 6 11 RBI 18 23/10 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings