The Dallas Wings versus the New York Liberty is a game to watch on a Sunday WNBA schedule that has six thrilling matchups.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play the Dallas Wings

The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Liberty on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 5-2

5-2 DAL Record: 5-3

5-3 NYL Stats: 83.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 77.3 Opp. PPG (second)

83.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 77.3 Opp. PPG (second) DAL Stats: 85.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.1 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (21.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 2.9 APG)

The Seattle Storm face the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Storm on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 1-5

1-5 WAS Record: 4-3

4-3 SEA Stats: 75.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

75.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (10th) WAS Stats: 76.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 74.4 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Ezi Magbegor (14.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.5 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Las Vegas Aces face the Chicago Sky

The Sky hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ

ESPN3, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and MARQ Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 7-1

7-1 CHI Record: 5-4

5-4 LVA Stats: 91.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

91.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (fourth) CHI Stats: 79.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 79.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG)

A'ja Wilson (20.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG) CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.9 APG)

The Atlanta Dream take on the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Dream on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 2-4

2-4 CON Record: 7-2

7-2 ATL Stats: 83.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

83.5 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (11th) CON Stats: 81.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 77.8 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (16.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Rhyne Howard (16.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.8 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (13.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 7.2 APG)

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Indiana Fever face the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury travel to face the Fever on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 2-5

2-5 PHO Record: 1-5

1-5 IND Stats: 79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)

79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.1 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHO Stats: 79.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 87.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Aliyah Boston (15.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (21.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG)

The Minnesota Lynx play the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 1-7

1-7 LAS Record: 4-3

4-3 MIN Stats: 77.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)

77.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (ninth) LAS Stats: 82.1 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (19.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Napheesa Collier (19.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.5 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.5 APG)

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.