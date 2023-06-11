The Minnesota Twins (33-32) will look to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Toronto Blue Jays (36-30), at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (5-3) versus the Twins and Louie Varland (3-2).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (5-3, 2.63 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (3-2, 4.40 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland (3-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went six innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During eight games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.

Varland enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Varland will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Louie Varland vs. Blue Jays

He meets a Blue Jays offense that ranks 11th in the league with 301 total runs scored while batting .261 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (10th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 75 home runs (11th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Blue Jays this season, Varland has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (5-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.63 ERA this season with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gausman has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks ninth, 1.073 WHIP ranks 15th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second.

Kevin Gausman vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 282 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 501 hits, 24th in baseball, with 84 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-20 with a double and an RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

