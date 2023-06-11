Player prop betting options for Bo Bichette, Carlos Correa and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Minnesota Twins matchup at Rogers Centre on Sunday, starting at 1:37 PM ET.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 44 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He has a .212/.298/.394 slash line on the season.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Trevor Larnach Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Larnach Stats

Trevor Larnach has collected 30 hits with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .207/.308/.386 slash line on the season.

Larnach Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (5-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 14th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gausman has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.63), 15th in WHIP (1.073), and second in K/9 (12.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 6 7.0 4 1 1 13 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 6.2 5 0 0 11 2 at Twins May. 26 5.1 4 1 1 8 5 vs. Orioles May. 21 8.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Yankees May. 16 7.0 5 3 2 10 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has recorded 90 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .319/.351/.514 so far this season.

Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two home runs and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 69 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .280/.353/.447 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

