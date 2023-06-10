Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Bo Bichette, Carlos Correa and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 26 walks and 25 RBI (43 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .212/.300/.384 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Michael A. Taylor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Taylor Stats
- Michael A. Taylor has 36 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, nine walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .224/.272/.435 on the year.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.
Taylor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 4
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 89 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .320/.353/.518 on the season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 68 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .281/.354/.450 slash line so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
